Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 609,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,210,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

