Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

CLX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. 13,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

