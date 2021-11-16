Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

