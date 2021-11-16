Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 375,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 15,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

