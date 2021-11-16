PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and $492,845.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

