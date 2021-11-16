Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

