Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PALI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.02.
In other news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.35% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.