Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PALI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

In other news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palisade Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Palisade Bio worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

