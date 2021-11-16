Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Express by 425.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 155,797 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

