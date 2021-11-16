Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

