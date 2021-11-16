Paloma Partners Management Co Has $138,000 Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IZEA Worldwide were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

