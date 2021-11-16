Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $82,000 Investment in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wunong Net Technology during the first quarter worth $167,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNW opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $160.68.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

