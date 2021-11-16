Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 61,386 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,669,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 169,834 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 208,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.