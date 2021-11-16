Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,670 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

