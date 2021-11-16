Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 34,013 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,013 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aegon were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

