Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 99,462 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,462 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

