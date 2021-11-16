Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,793. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 211,739 shares of company stock worth $3,340,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

