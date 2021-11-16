Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

PRXXF stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.