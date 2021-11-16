Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 34,475 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $87,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

