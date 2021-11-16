Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 45,623 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Square worth $109,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

