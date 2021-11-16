Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 14,994 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $89,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $590.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $333.06 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.