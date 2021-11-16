Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $101,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

UBER stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

