Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $105.98 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $105,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 16.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,613 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.