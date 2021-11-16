Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,697 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $96,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

