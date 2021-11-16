Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Park City Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.38. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

