Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $486.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

