Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $486.80. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.