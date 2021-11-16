Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

PCTY opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock valued at $61,115,951. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

