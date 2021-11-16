Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,976.62

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $39,976.62 and $6.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00067857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.31 or 0.99778535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.55 or 0.07033622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

