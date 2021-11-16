Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 717 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 717 ($9.37).

Several research firms recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

PSON traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 630.80 ($8.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 773.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

