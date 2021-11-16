Perpetual Protocol Trading 76.2% Lower This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 73.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00006881 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $285.17 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00225740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

