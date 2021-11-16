Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. 9,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.