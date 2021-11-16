PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Up 6% After Insider Buying Activity

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price rose 6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 9,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 401,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Specifically, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,776,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $24,986,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,233,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

