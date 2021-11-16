PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 14th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period.

Shares of ISD stock remained flat at $$16.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,042. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

