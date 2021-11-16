Pi Financial Increases Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.70

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE AMX opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$271.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.19.
About Amex Exploration
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.