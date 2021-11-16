PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCCY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

