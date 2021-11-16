Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $16,315.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004325 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

