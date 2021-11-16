Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $7,835.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00330329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,686,033 coins and its circulating supply is 432,425,597 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

