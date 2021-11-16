Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

