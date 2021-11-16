Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $4.58 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provenire Capital LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 796,514 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last 90 days.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

