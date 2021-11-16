Piper Sandler Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $218.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Shares of WIX opened at $198.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

