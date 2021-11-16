Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

