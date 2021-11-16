Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

