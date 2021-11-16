Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 21,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,692. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77. Playtika has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

