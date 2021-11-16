PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $47.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 140,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,597. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

