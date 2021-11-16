Polker Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.02 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Polker has a total market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.03 or 0.99657852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.06 or 0.06996356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

