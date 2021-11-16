Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

PBKOF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

