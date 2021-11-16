Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.29.

POOL stock opened at $569.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $577.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

