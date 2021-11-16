Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $578.10

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $578.10 and last traded at $576.56, with a volume of 2387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Get Pool alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.