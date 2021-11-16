Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $38.99 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.