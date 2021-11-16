Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

